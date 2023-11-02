Falling Back: Both on the clocks and to sleep - what you can do to mitigate the time change

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The clock change is coming and we get an extra hour of sleep this weekend!

Well, actually, we're getting back the hour we lost last spring.

For some, that adjustment period can be problematic so we're checking in with sleep experts for some advice.

If we could sum it up succinctly - it would be: relax and don't overthink it.

If you dread the coming adjustment of the changing of the clock, take heart...literally.

"It's better for everything - it's better for mood, it's less risk of stroke in the few days after, certainly less risk of people showing up to the ER with chest pain and heart attacks In that first week or so versus the spring," explained Allegheny Health Network sleep specialist Dr. Daniel Shade.

Dr. Shade said that standard time should be year-round because it's just more natural.

"Noon is actually noon," he said. "Both biologically and via where the sun is directly straight up. That's why our bodies are finely tuned and highly regulated to recognize."

Also, if you're concerned about your adjustment or your child's need to get ready for the change, Dr. Shade recommended trying to fall asleep at what would be a normal time in a few days.

However, make sure not to sabotage yourself.

"So, try to think about how can I make myself more prepared for sleep versus doing things that take away from sleepiness," said Dr. Micheele Drerup, a sleep specialist at the Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Drerup said trying too hard to force an adjustment can backfire.

"The more things you try, typically the more anxiety people have about it, and it actually is more disruptive to sleep," she explained. "We don't always recommend that people force themselves to stay up or go to sleep early. It's tough to do, you know, follow your body's natural rhythm. So, let it kind of just naturally occur."

She said the adjustment and feelings of sleepiness generally get better after about a week or so, but the metabolic effects could take longer.

Now, it will subside, just be patient and get as much sunlight as you can, because Dr. Shad said the sun or natural light is the remedy to get your body on track.

Even though professionals like Dr. Shade have been advocating that standard time should be the year-round norm, Congress has repeatedly taken up legislation to make it so, but it has never made it out of both chambers.