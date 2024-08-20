Fall-like weather will be sticking around in the Pittsburgh area for the next few days

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The fall-like temperatures we're seeing right now in the Pittsburgh area are expected to stick around for a few more days.

Any Alert Days Ahead? None

Aware: US Drought Monitor data cut-off is this morning at 8 a.m. Over the past week, Pittsburgh has recorded 0.32" of rain. That's a little less than half our weekly average.

Cooler but still pleasant 'fall-ish' air settles in today. We should see some sun today between rounds of cloudy skies coming and going over the day. I have Pittsburgh hitting 69° for the daily high.

KDKA Weather Center

The average high for this time of the year is 82°.

Morning lows are in the 50s in most places and right now it doesn't look like anyone will see lows dipping to the 40s but it will be close. We will have places in the 40s on Wednesday morning. I have noon temperatures today in the mid-60s with breezy winds coming in out of the NNW at 10-15mph. You may want to wear long sleeves today as it will feel cool to some.

The cool air sticks around through at least Friday morning. The coldest morning of the week will probably be on Wednesday morning where I have morning lows dipping down to 51 in Pittsburgh.

I have morning lows falling to 52° on Thursday and 53° on Friday morning. I also have the lowest high happening today thanks to the periods of cloud cover we will see.

KDKA Weather Center

I have a high of just 70° on Wednesday for Pittsburgh. We should be back in the mid-70s on Thursday for highs.

The weekend sees a return of what we consider 'normal' weather for this time of the year.

Highs on Friday will hit the low 80s. We will be in the mid-80s on Saturday and upper 80s on Sunday.

KDKA Weather Center

Our next rain chance is still some time away. While I place in an isolated rain chance for Saturday morning, you'll probably have to wait until Sunday afternoon-evening before you see rain again.

