Extra security expected for Valley vs. Apollo-Ridge after racist social media post

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — Extra security is expected for the Valley vs. Apollo-Ridge football game on Friday.

There will be a larger police presence at Viking Stadium after the Valley High football team was recently targeted in a racist social media post leading up to the game.

The superintendents of both school districts said they have been pleased to work together during what they say has been a difficult week.

The post has since been taken down, but the New Kensington-Arnold School District said it shows the Valley High football team in a hateful, offensive and racist manner.

Apollo-Ridge Superintendent Matt Curci said a juvenile is responsible for it but is not associated with the football team. He said the pictures were posted on a non-district affiliated website.

The situation is being investigated by law enforcement.

Curci sent a statement to KDKA-TV on Friday, saying:

"Our unified efforts have shown that both of our districts are committed to positive relationships, and we are looking forward to that culminating in an opportunity for our school communities to bond.

"l am thankful that we are moving forward together - refusing to encourage further division but focusing on unity, compassion, and respect.