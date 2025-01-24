Multiple people evacuated in Fayette County as massive fire destroys a home in Everson

EVERSON BOROUGH, Pa. (KDKA) - A fire in Everson, Fayette County destroyed a home along Pennsylvania Avenue

Neighbors could see intense flames coming out of both the front and back of the home.

The one woman who was inside at the time of the fire was able to make it out on her own. While she didn't have any visible injuries, a few crews say she's spending the night at a hospital where they can observe her.

Neighbors on both sides of the home were evacuated due to a concern the fire could spread.

"Oh my heavens, I saw the flames earlier, but the flames were just shooting out the back porch, shooting out the front porch and it was just fully engulfed," recalled Jeff Puskar a neighbor.

Due to temperatures in the low 20s, additional fire crews were brought in to assist.

They aren't sure how the fire started.

At one point the second floor of the home collapsed onto the first.

"We had [firefighters] pulled out at that time because we had heavy fire on the second floor in the attic, which posed a danger to firemen, obviously being inside at the time," said Everson Fire Chief Jeff King.

Neighbors we spoke with said they were heartbroken to see the home destroyed, but thankful for the work of firefighters, and thankful the woman made it out safe.