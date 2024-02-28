Erik Karlsson becomes just fifth defenseman in NHL history with 10 or more overtime goals

VANCOUVER (KDKA) - Erik Karlsson did a little more than just give the Penguins a much-needed victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night.

His overtime winner put him into some elite company.

The goal made him just the fifth defenseman in the history of the NHL to score 10 or more game-winning, overtime goals.

Karlsson's 10th career overtime-winning goal puts him just behind his teammate, Kris Letang who has scored 11.

His former teammate Brent Burns leads the NHL with 16 career overtime-winning goals, followed by Scott Niedermayer with 13, and Seth Jones with 11.

With just about two minutes gone in the overtime period on Tuesday night, Karlsson collected a rebound after a shot from Lars Eller, which was stopped by Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko, and gave the Penguins a 4-3 victory.

The Penguins erased an early 2-0 deficit and then again came back from down 3-2 to get the victory in Vancouver.

It wasn't the only milestone on the evening - captain Sidney Crosby became the fourth-fastest player in NHL history to score 1,000 even strength points as he collected two assists.

The Penguins will continue their push for the playoffs on Thursday night against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena at 10 p.m.