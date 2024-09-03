Erie officer adopts kitten he saved from kids playing catch with it

ERIE, Pa. (KDKA) -- A Pennsylvania police officer adopted a kitten that he rescued from kids who were throwing it around in a game of catch, an animal shelter in Erie said.

According to the ANNA Shelter, Erie officer Martin got a call last week about kids who were playing catch with a kitten on the sidewalk. When he got there, the rescue says he found the kids tossing the kitten back and forth.

Martin took the "tiny terrified baby" and brought it to the shelter for X-rays. While the kitten didn't have any broken bones, the ANNA Shelter says he was in shock and was already suffering from an upper respiratory infection.

Last week City of Erie Government Police were called regarding kids playing catch with a kitten on the sidewalk. ... Posted by ANNA Shelter on Tuesday, September 3, 2024

While shelter workers treated the kitten with medicine, snuggles and lots of TLC, the rescue says Martin came back to check on the kitten, named Oreo, a few times.

Oreo and officer Martin got along so well that the shelter says Martin decided to adopt the kitten, becoming "Oreo's dad AND hero!"

"He is fostering to adopt this kitten that he truly saved from death! We thank him and all of our animal loving officers who keep us and the animals safe every day! Oreo will grow up safe and happy thanks to Officer Martin!" the rescue wrote.