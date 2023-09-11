Erie bracing for population boom amid 2024 total eclipse

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The total eclipse in 2024 is an astronomical event of a lifetime for the region. It's a day when the day will turn to night, but not everywhere.

To see the coming total eclipse of the sun, people won't have to go too far. It isn't like the community won't see a bit of the eclipse in the Pittsburgh area, but if anyone wants to be plunged into darkness, they will want to head North on I-79 to Erie, Pennsylvania.

Erie is bracing for a sudden population boom, ranging anywhere from 65,000 to 250,000 people, and for good reason.

"We're the only major city in Pennsylvania that's going to be in the path of totality," said Chris Temple, of VisitErie.com.

The eclipse day is Monday, April 8 of 2023. According to Temple, a lot of the hotels are already sold out. All of the bed and breakfast, and campgrounds are sold out.

Erie is doing eclipse weekend in a big way.

"The Erie Maritime Museum is planning events. We've heard that Lake Erie wine country is planning events across all of their 23 wineries," said Temple.

The Lake Erie Speedway is ready to host more than 10,000 people. Temple said a lot of people are going to be planning parking lot parties and rooftop parties to watch as it goes from day to night.

"It's going to be like nighttime, you know, it's complete totality," said Temple.

He also said if people want to bring the family into the darkness, plan now. Temple's advice is to not wait and make plans sooner, rather than later.

Erie has set up a website with all things eclipse, which you can find here. It has everything, including accommodations.

The total eclipse will last three minutes and 40 seconds. People will be able to see the stars and they are going to set up signs warning drivers on I-79 and I-90, so the sudden darkness doesn't shock drivers and cause accidents.