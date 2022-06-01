Watch CBS News
Eric Clapton removes Pittsburgh stop from tour

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Legendary guitarist Eric Clapton's Pittsburgh show has been removed from his tour.

Clapton was supposed to perform at PPG Paints Arena on Sept. 16, but his website now says he'll be at TD Garden in Boston on that night. 

Tickets were supposed to go on sale for the Pittsburgh show next week. 

A spokesperson for the arena told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette the only information she had was that "the routing changed."

Before Clapton dropped his Pittsburgh show, he was scheduled to perform on the same day as Elton John, who is playing at PNC Park.

