EPA hosts town hall meeting regarding health and safety in East Palestine

EAST PALESTINE (KDKA) - The Environmental Protection Agency is now requiring Norfolk Southern to check for dioxins in the aftermath of the train derailment.

It's a harmful byproduct that could have formed when vinyl chloride was burned during the crash and in the aftermath.

Experts have told KDKA that it's possible chemicals that are not being tested and are contributing to various health issues.

On Thursday night, the EPA hosted a town meeting for people to ask questions.

Residents arrived heated, pressing the EPA and Norfolk Southern about their concerns.

"This has touched me on every level, this has touched my family, this has touched my friends, this has touched my farm, this has touched my animals, this has touched my finances, this has touched my home, and this will touch me at the cellular level when I get diagnosed with cancer, ALS, or whatever comes down the road if I stay in this contaminated and toxic town and you all know it," one woman said.

The EPA said it will order an immediate cleanup if dioxins that pose a threat are found and those at the town hall said it could take about three weeks to finish collecting the data they need to fully understand the health risk.