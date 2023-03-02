Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg gives update on railroad safety

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said all seven major freight railroads have agreed to participate in a confidential close call reporting system that would protect whistleblowers who point out safety issues.

Buttigieg, who talked to KDKA-TV on Thursday in an exclusive interview, said the agreement was reached one day before the deadline he set this week for the companies to sign up. He first called on them to join the program on Feb. 20 and followed up on Monday.

The system encourages workers on the railroad to report safety hazards by protecting them from retaliation when they come forward.

Buttigieg said he is still waiting to hear from the companies individually and get the paperwork signed.

It comes on the heels of legislation proposed Wednesday by Pennsylvania and Ohio lawmakers that could help to prevent what happened in East Palestine, Ohio, in the future.

"This is a moment when we can get more done than would have been thought possible before," Buttigieg said, "in terms of having the highest standards of accountability and safety for the sake of communities and of course, for workers whose lives depend on the safety of our railroad systems."

The secretary hopes the bill will get passed.