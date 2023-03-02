Watch CBS News
Local News

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg gives update on railroad safety

By Lauren Linder

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg talks train derailment
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg talks train derailment 01:41

PITTSBURGH (KDKA)  — Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said all seven major freight railroads have agreed to participate in a confidential close call reporting system that would protect whistleblowers who point out safety issues. 

Buttigieg, who talked to KDKA-TV on Thursday in an exclusive interview, said the agreement was reached one day before the deadline he set this week for the companies to sign up. He first called on them to join the program on Feb. 20 and followed up on Monday.

The system encourages workers on the railroad to report safety hazards by protecting them from retaliation when they come forward. 

Buttigieg said he is still waiting to hear from the companies individually and get the paperwork signed.   

It comes on the heels of legislation proposed Wednesday by Pennsylvania and Ohio lawmakers that could help to prevent what happened in East Palestine, Ohio, in the future.

"This is a moment when we can get more done than would have been thought possible before," Buttigieg said, "in terms of having the highest standards of accountability and safety for the sake of communities and of course, for workers whose lives depend on the safety of our railroad systems."

The secretary hopes the bill will get passed.

First published on March 2, 2023 / 6:49 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.