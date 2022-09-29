Watch CBS News
Environmental groups preparing for production at Shell's cracker plant

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Shell cracker plant in Beaver County is getting closer to being fully operational.

With operations ready to get underway, the plant workers aren't the only ones getting ready. 

Environmental groups say they're watching closely and monitoring the area around the plant.

According to the Observer-Reporter, this is so advocates can have a baseline of where levels should be. 

