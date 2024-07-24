Latrobe Elks Golf Club's 10th hole offers no room for error | The Elite 18

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- The Latrobe Elks Golf Club is nestled in the Laurel Highlands and its 10th hole is one of the best Par 3's in all of western Pennsylvania.

The public course offers great views and the Par 3 10th hole is the course's signature hole.

The 10th hole offers a great start to your back nine, but offers little to no room for error.

The 10th hole at the Latrobe Elks Lodge Golf Club offers the perfect start to the back nine. KDKA Drone Team

"It's a good starting hole," said Head Golf Professional Mike Thomas.

Thomas says there are a number of challenges that the hole can present, as it can play as long as 175 yards.

"Not much room for error," Thomas said. "You've got to pretty much hit the green. If not, you're in the beach or you're swimming."

The layout doesn't offer much of a bailout with an approach shot over the green leading to a downhill chip.

If you're lucky to hit the green, the trouble doesn't stop there, however, as the putting surface slopes from back-right to front-left, making a birdie hard to come by.

While playing alongside KDKA's Rich Walsh, Thomas nearly played the break perfectly, tapping in for a par, a score that most players would be very happy with on the challenging hole.

Latrobe Elks Golf Club

Founded: 1955

Public or Private: Public

Location: 115 Elks Club Road, Latrobe, PA 15650

Phone Number: 724-539-1582

Website: https://latrobe-elks.org/

Par: 72

Yardages, Course Rating, and Slope Rating:

Championship - 6,437 yards - 71.1/128

Challenge - 6,173 yards - 70.0/125

Member - 5,560 yards - 67.0/119

Forward - 5,024 yards - 69.4/125