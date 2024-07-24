Latrobe Elks Golf Club's 10th hole offers no room for error | The Elite 18
DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- The Latrobe Elks Golf Club is nestled in the Laurel Highlands and its 10th hole is one of the best Par 3's in all of western Pennsylvania.
The public course offers great views and the Par 3 10th hole is the course's signature hole.
The 10th hole offers a great start to your back nine, but offers little to no room for error.
"It's a good starting hole," said Head Golf Professional Mike Thomas.
Thomas says there are a number of challenges that the hole can present, as it can play as long as 175 yards.
"Not much room for error," Thomas said. "You've got to pretty much hit the green. If not, you're in the beach or you're swimming."
The layout doesn't offer much of a bailout with an approach shot over the green leading to a downhill chip.
If you're lucky to hit the green, the trouble doesn't stop there, however, as the putting surface slopes from back-right to front-left, making a birdie hard to come by.
While playing alongside KDKA's Rich Walsh, Thomas nearly played the break perfectly, tapping in for a par, a score that most players would be very happy with on the challenging hole.
Latrobe Elks Golf Club
Founded: 1955
Public or Private: Public
Location: 115 Elks Club Road, Latrobe, PA 15650
Phone Number: 724-539-1582
Website: https://latrobe-elks.org/
Par: 72
Yardages, Course Rating, and Slope Rating:
- Championship - 6,437 yards - 71.1/128
- Challenge - 6,173 yards - 70.0/125
- Member - 5,560 yards - 67.0/119
- Forward - 5,024 yards - 69.4/125