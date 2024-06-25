Pittsburgh-area man accused of trying to burn down house with mom and 4-year-old daughter inside

EAST WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) -- A Washington County man is accused of trying to set a house on fire with a mom and her 4-year-old daughter inside.

Donald Kosek Jr. was charged with arson and terroristic threats after police said he lit a pair of boxer briefs on fire in an attempt to burn down a home on Christman Avenue in the borough of East Washington on Tuesday night.

According to court paperwork, the victim told police she got into an argument with Kosek earlier in the evening after he told her his boss paid him with crack cocaine and cash.

The victim said she and her 4-year-old daughter were alone inside their home later when she heard a disturbance and saw Kosek trying to push in the A/C unit. She then noticed something burning in front of her door and grabbed a pitcher of water to put out the fire, police said.

After that, police said Kosek grabbed a plastic pool from a pile of trash, placed it under the stoop beneath the front door and tried to light that on fire too.

The victim said she told Kosek her daughter was inside the home and he replied, "I don't give a [expletive]," according to the criminal complaint.

Kosek fled when the victim called police, but he was arrested after he showed back up in the area.