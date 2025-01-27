County police investigating after man found with gunshot wound to the chest

DUQUESNE (KDKA) - Allegheny County Police are investigating a shooting that took place in East Pittsburgh.

According to county police, 911 was notified of the shooting at the Prospect Terrace Housing Complex in East Pittsburgh just after 8 p.m. When Housing Authority Police got to the scene, they saw evidence of a shooting but could not find a victim.

Moments after, Duquesne Police were called to Viola Street for reports of a man who had been shot in the chest.

He was taken to the hospital and was last listed in stable condition.

Allegheny County Police detectives are now investigating.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.