Watch CBS News
Local News

County police investigating after man found with gunshot wound to the chest

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

County police investigating shooting in East Pittsburgh
County police investigating shooting in East Pittsburgh 00:20

DUQUESNE (KDKA) - Allegheny County Police are investigating a shooting that took place in East Pittsburgh. 

According to county police, 911 was notified of the shooting at the Prospect Terrace Housing Complex in East Pittsburgh just after 8 p.m. When Housing Authority Police got to the scene, they saw evidence of a shooting but could not find a victim. 

Moments after, Duquesne Police were called to Viola Street for reports of a man who had been shot in the chest. 

He was taken to the hospital and was last listed in stable condition. 

Allegheny County Police detectives are now investigating. 

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. 

Patrick Damp

Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.