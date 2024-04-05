Philadelphia shaken by 4.8 earthquake centered today in New Jersey, U.S. Geological Survey reports

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The United States Geological Survey says a 4.8 magnitude earthquake was observed today in North Jersey on Friday around 10:23 a.m. about seven kilometers from Whitehouse Station, New Jersey.

Shaking from the earthquake was felt in the city of Philadelphia, South Jersey and Delaware. Lebanon is in Hunterdon County, New Jersey and closer to New York City.

Whitehouse Station is about a 61.5-mile drive from Philadelphia.

Shaking was also reportedly felt in Boston, Massachusetts, and calls into our newsroom said it was also felt in Burlington, Vermont.

Officials urge residents not to call 911

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said the state has activated the Emergency Operations Center and urged 911 calls to be reserved for emergencies.

The Philadelphia Police Department is urging people not to call 911 about the earthquake.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said he is monitoring the situation along with the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency.

NJ Transit, PATCO, Amtrak delays; SEPTA not impacted

SEPTA said there are no service disruptions as a result of the New Jersey earthquake.

PATCO has suspended service while they inspect the integrity of the line out of an abundance of caution following the earthquake. There is currently no word on how long the inspection will take.

NJ Transit is also delaying trains for up to 20 minutes so bridges can be inspected for safety following the earthquake.

There may be delays on Amtrak trains as speed restrictions are implemented. Train tracks are being inspected.

PHL Airport not impacted by earthquake

There are no current impacts at Philadelphia International Airport from the earthquake.

"Runways were closed for inspection for about 10 minutes, however regular operations have resumed," a spokesperson for the airport told CBS News Philadelphia.

This is a developing story and will be updated.