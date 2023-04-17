Duquesne University police officers go on strike, walk off of the job

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- More than two dozen police officers responsible for patrolling Duquesne University's campus have gone on strike and are now off of the job.

After being without a contract for several months, officers are now on the picket line.

They've been without a contract for several months and held 19 bargaining sessions with the university but have not been able to reach an agreement.

There was a last ditch effort to reach a tentative agreement on a new contract, but it wasn't successful.

Union representatives met with university staff for more than two hours in an attempt to reach a deal, but Keith Frank, vice president of the Teamsters Local 249 says that the university's latest offer was what he called 'bad faith.'

Issues at the top of the union's list of things to address included wages, retirement, healthcare, and seniority.

A spokesperson for the university says they have participated in good faith negotiations since August.

The university also said that the police chief for the school has plans to keep campus safe and maintain normal activities, but didn't provide any specific details.