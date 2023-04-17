Watch CBS News
Duquesne University police to go on strike after latest contract negotiation

By Lauren Linder

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Duquesne University police are set to walk off the job Monday morning.

A meeting took place Sunday evening between the university and Teamsters Local 249, the union that represents the officers.

The union said its contract expired last October, and they've held 19 bargaining sessions since then. The union said sticking points include wages, retirement, health care, and seniority.

With no agreement reached Sunday, the 28 officers who patrol the university will walk off the job Monday at 7 a.m.

