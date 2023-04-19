Duquesne University police officers and university avoid strike

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Beginning at 7 a.m. today, striking police officers will be back on the job at Duquesne University.

The university reached a tentative agreement with the union representing its public safety officers and security guards.

They'd only been on strike since Monday, demanding better pay, saying they were fighting to maintain their current health care and retirement benefits.