Duquesne mother charged with baby's death accused of assaulting 3-year-old

DUQUESNE, Pa. (KDKA) -- A Duquesne mother accused of killing her baby is facing new charges after police said she also assaulted her 3-year-old daughter.

Alisha Parker was charged in her 3-month-old baby's death after he was found unresponsive at a home on Hemlock Alley around 2 a.m. on Jan. 7. First responders tried CPR on the child, and he was taken to the hospital, where he died.

While investigating, court paperwork says police talked to a witness who had been drinking with Parker at the home before the boy's death. According to police, the witness asked Parker where the baby was, and when Parker didn't answer, the witness went to look for him. Police said the witness found the baby unresponsive.

After first responders arrived, police said the witness went to wake up the 3-year-old, who had "white foam" around her mouth and multiple scratches on her face. The girl said she was thirsty and when the witness asked what happened, the girl said, "mommy hurt my head," investigators allege.

The girl was taken to the hospital and doctors took photos of her injuries. Doctors told police she had abrasions on her face, a bruise on her leg and swelling on her eyelid.

"The lack of a plausible history of injury is particularly concerning, as these injuries would have been readily apparent to a prudent caregiver," a doctor wrote in a report, according to the criminal complaint.

Police said when they were processing the scene, they found a bottle of tequila on the counter that was almost empty. Officers said Parker admitted to having six shots of tequila the night her son died.

While questioning Parker about the boy's death, police said she suggested that her daughter had killed her son. She told police the 3-year-old was "the last person to see him alive" and told investigators to "evaluate that girl," calling her "jealous."

In connection with the girl's injuries, Parker was charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person.