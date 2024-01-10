Pittsburgh-area mom charged with killing baby

DUQUESNE, Pa. (KDKA) -- A Duquesne mom is charged with killing her 3-month-old baby boy.

Allegheny County police said Duquesne officers were called to Hemlock Alley for a report of an unresponsive infant shortly before 2 a.m. on Sunday. First responders tried CPR on the 3-month-old and he was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The medical examiner's autopsy determined the baby died from blunt force trauma to the head that was inflicted by an adult, police said.

Through witness interviews, detectives said they learned the boy's mother, 26-year-old Alisha Parker, was the only adult home in the hours leading up to his death.

After talking to the district attorney's office, Parker was charged with criminal homicide and endangering the welfare of a child.

She was arrested Wednesday and was taken to the Allegheny County Jail pending her arraignment.