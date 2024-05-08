Duquesne Light says they have temporarily stopped an underground cable leak in the Strip District

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Duquesne Light said that they have temporarily stopped an underground cable leak that has been going on in the Strip District for more than a week.

The company said that about 47,000 gallons of fluid have spilled out in the process since April 29.

Prior to the leak being stopped via a freezing process, DLC was using a vacuum truck to remove the fluid.

"Now that we've reached this significant milestone, we can focus on completing a successful freeze so that permanent repairs can begin," said John Hilderbrand II, vice president of operations at DLC. "I'm incredibly proud of our team for their safe, tireless work in getting us to this point. We remain greatly appreciative to the public for their patience and cooperation."

Boats will remain on patrol in the Allegheny and Ohio rivers for the next few days to see if any traces of the dielectric fluid remain.

Dielectric fluid, according to the company, is a clear non-toxic, mineral-like liquid that presents a glossy sheen.

They expect permanent repairs will begin in the next 12 to 24 hours.

As repairs continue, the outbound lanes of Liberty Avenue between 26th and 28th streets in the strip will be closed indefinitely. However, one outbound lane will remain open.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA.com for the latest.