An underground transmission cable is leaking thousands of gallons on Pittsburgh's North Side, Duquesne Light says

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Duquesne Light says crews have been working for days to find the source of a leak that has spilled 12,000 gallons of fluid from an underground transmission cable on Pittsburgh's North Side.

The transmission line, which stretches from Brunot Island to the Strip District, is leaking a non-toxic, clear liquid commonly referred to as dielectric fluid, Duquesne Light Company says. The liquid is used to cool down and insulate underground cables. It's non-flammable and non-combustible, though it may impact aquatic life in large concentrated qualities.

After learning about the leak on Monday, Duquesne Light Company crews have been working "around the clock" to find the source and have taken measures to limit the potential environmental impact, like "significantly" slowing the leak's rate and scanning the rivers above and below water.

So far, the company estimates that about 12,000 gallons, or about 14% of the cable's contents, have escaped.

On Thursday, crews were digging in the areas of Seymour Street and River Avenue to try and pinpoint the source of the leak. The company said it's working with local partners like Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority to figure out if it has entered any rivers and to isolate areas along the line.

"DLC crews continue to locate the source of the leak and are working to mitigate risks while keeping power flowing to our customers," said John Hilderbrand II, vice president of operations for DLC. "We expect to have regular updates throughout the coming days and appreciate everyone's patience and support."

The proper local and state agencies like Pittsburgh Emergency Management, the U.S. Coast Guard and the Environmental Protection Agency.

Residents who see a clear, sheen-like substance on the rivers or nearby waterways are asked to call the National Response Center at 1-800-424-8802.