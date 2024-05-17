Watch CBS News
Duquesne Light repairs underground leaking cable in Pittsburgh's Strip District

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Duquesne Light says it has completed repairs to an underground cable that was leaking fluid underneath Liberty Avenue in Pittsburgh's Strip District.

The utility provider says that around 47,000 gallons of a clear, non-toxic fluid spilled, but says there were no negative environmental effects.

Earlier this month, Duquesne Light said it was working to find the source of the leak from the underground cable that stretched from Brunot Island on the Ohio River all the way to the Strip District.

The leaking fluid is used to cool down and insulate underground cables.

Several days later, Duquesne Light said it had located the leak in the Strip District.

