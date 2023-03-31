Duquesne Light Company prepares for potential strong winds this weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Duquesne Light Company said it is preparing for more strong winds this weekend.

In a release on Thursday, Duquesne Light said customers should prepare for high winds this weekend, which could result in damage and power outages.

A high wind watch has been issued for Allegheny, Washington, Greene, Westmoreland, Fayette and Indiana counties on Saturday. It's set to go in effect at 8 a.m. and last until 8 p.m.

**HIGH WIND WATCH** A high wind watch is in effect Saturday for most of the area. This means conditions are right for potentially damaging winds to occur. This watch will be changed to a High Wind Warning or Wind Advisory by Saturday morning. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/eJwoI1K0fG — Ray Petelin (@RayPetelinWx) March 30, 2023

On Saturday, winds will start the day around 20 to 25 miles per hour and increase to 30 to 40 mph for the afternoon through Sunday morning. Gusts will easily approach 50 mph and potentially be in excess of 60 mph.

Wind gusts throughout the day KDKA Weather Center

Duquesne Light said high winds last weekend left more than 50,000 customers without power.

"To prepare for this latest event, the company is increasing staffing so crews can safely respond to outages as quickly as possible. Because of potentially hazardous conditions, some response times may be delayed during the event," a release Thursday said.