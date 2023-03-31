Duquesne Light Company prepares for potential strong winds this weekend
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Duquesne Light Company said it is preparing for more strong winds this weekend.
In a release on Thursday, Duquesne Light said customers should prepare for high winds this weekend, which could result in damage and power outages.
A high wind watch has been issued for Allegheny, Washington, Greene, Westmoreland, Fayette and Indiana counties on Saturday. It's set to go in effect at 8 a.m. and last until 8 p.m.
On Saturday, winds will start the day around 20 to 25 miles per hour and increase to 30 to 40 mph for the afternoon through Sunday morning. Gusts will easily approach 50 mph and potentially be in excess of 60 mph.
Duquesne Light said high winds last weekend left more than 50,000 customers without power.
"To prepare for this latest event, the company is increasing staffing so crews can safely respond to outages as quickly as possible. Because of potentially hazardous conditions, some response times may be delayed during the event," a release Thursday said.
