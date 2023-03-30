Pittsburgh Weather: Thursday looks calm before rain and heavy winds move in this weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Let's chat about today really quickly before getting into the weekend's active weather.

Today is going to be light. Morning winds are lighter than they were looking just yesterday with winds less than 5mph this morning and only picking up to 5-10mph. Skies will be mostly sunny this morning with temps in the mid to low 20s. Afternoon skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Friday morning is also looking dry with morning lows in the low 30s. Rain may arrive on Friday before noon with spot rain showers expected after that.

As the rain arrives there is a chance for some non-severe storms with a rumble or two possible. It doesn't look like we will have to worry about storms after the initial surge of rain and storms moves through with just showers expected for the rest of the day.

There will be breaks… but there will be periods of time when you'll want to use the umbrella too. Roads will be slick and some ponding on roads should be expected.

Saturday is when things get interesting with strong winds moving in for the afternoon. Winds will start the day at around 20-25mph, and increase to 30-40mph for the afternoon through Sunday morning.

Wind gusts throughout the day KDKA Weather Center

Gusts will easily approach 50mph and potentially be in excess of 60mph. Power outages will have an impact on both travel and the quality of life of people at home. You should make sure all electronics are charged and ready to go.

7-day forecast: March 30, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!