Duolingo lays off contractors as use of artificial intelligence increases

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh-based Duolingo has laid off some of its contractor workforce, in part because of artificial intelligence.

The East Liberty-based company said it has "off-boarded" 10 percent of its contractor workforce. In some cases, the contractor work was concluded, Duolingo said, adding that in other cases the work is being aided by A.I.

"There is some merit to the idea that AI is contributing to the reduction of our contract workforce, but it would be an oversimplification to say this is the sole reason," Sam Dalsimer, Duolingo's global head of communications, said on Monday to our news partner at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "We use AI for a variety of different functions and tasks."

Duolingo produces courses in 40 different languages and said artificial intelligence is generating some narratives and translations.

Over the summer, Duolingo was recognized as one of Time's 100 most influential companies across the globe for 2023. Time highlighted the company's use of artificial intelligence as a reason for making the top 100.

"Company founder and CEO Luis von Ahn says more advanced AI 'will allow us to scale high-quality education to everyone in the world,'" Time said.