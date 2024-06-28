Wife of Pittsburgh doctor killed in DUI crash sues driver and bar she claims overserved him

WEXFORD, Pa. (KDKA) — The wife of a Pittsburgh doctor killed in a drunk driving crash is suing the driver and the bar she claims overserved him.

Wendy Rockacy, the widow of former UPMC doctor Douglas Rockacy, blames Joseph Yanta, who was behind the wheel that July night in the crash that killed Douglas Rockacy. But she is also suing Cenci's Pizzeria and Restaurant, along with its owner.

Charles Caputo is an attorney who specializes in beverage law. He said cases like this are not uncommon.

"Unfortunately, we do see quite a bit of these cases," Caputo said.

Rockacy claims that the Wexford bar served Yanta, a former doctor, despite it being very obvious that he was already drunk from drinking at a country club.

Court documents allege that the establishment should have known he was intoxicated and refused to serve him. Instead, they allegedly let him drink, employees took shots with him and watched him leave with Douglas Rockacy.

Caputo said the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board offers training through the Responsible Alcohol Management Program.

"Anyone who would even card somebody or serve an alcoholic beverage, they're required to go through that RAMP training. And it's a good idea for establishments to even remind employees of what they've learned in that training and stress the importance of making sure that customers are not overserved."

In February this year, Yanta pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle and DUI. Investigators said data from his Tesla showed he was going over 120 miles per hour and his blood alcohol content was more than double the limit.

A few months later, Yanta filed his own lawsuit against Cenci's and the country club for the injuries he suffered in the crash.

KDKA-TV spoke with the general manager at the bar on Friday, but they declined to comment.