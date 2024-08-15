Watch CBS News
Woman charged with homicide by vehicle for DUI crash in O'Hara Township

By Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman has been charged in connection with allegedly causing a crash that killed one person and injured several others in O'Hara Township earlier this year

Alyssa Galiano is facing a list of charges, including homicide by vehicle and homicide by vehicle while DUI, following the crash on Jan. 16 on Freeport Road near Powers Run Road. 

Police said she was drinking on the night of the crash, which she allegedly caused by crossing the center line of Freeport Road and crashing into an oncoming car. The crash killed Michael Vernon and injured his wife. Galiano's 7-month-old child was in the backseat and survived the crash.

First responders were called to the scene of the crash around 6:20 p.m. on Jan.16.

At the scene, a police officer asked Galiano if she had been drinking and she "responded yes," according to the criminal complaint.

The criminal complaint said officers obtained surveillance video of Galiano appearing to drink alcoholic beverages at a local tavern before the crash. She allegedly left the tavern around 6:08 p.m.

The criminal complaint says Galiano was driving 75 miles per hour seconds before the crash.

