Duda's Farm scaling back operations but market will remain open

BROWNSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Duda's Farm announced after five decades of diligently working to bring people out to its farm and markets for food and fun, circumstances this year have led it to scale back operations.

Mark Duda, the president of his family farm, said it all comes down to money.

"Profit margins for farmers and all farmers in general, you can talk to any farmer, they are just getting smaller and smaller," said Duda. "Input costs are getting to be so much, and we really can't sell the product for any more or the public won't be shopping with us anymore."

Duda says that part of the scale-back includes selling off assets, including some of its land and the mineral rights under the farm.

He also said that two of the biggest costs cutting into the incomes right now are fighting this year's drought and battling the skyrocketing deer population that has been eating profits.

"They are eating our crops," said Duda. "They are eating our sweet corn, our green beans, our beats, everything. We were asked to do a cost analysis on last year's numbers and last year was not a drought year. My cost analysis, we had a $650,000 loss due to deer only."

Duda says that despite the challenges, the farm has the best clients, and he hopes they will continue to support the farm.

In 2025, Duda's will keep its main market open for the public, as well as one roadside stand in Uniontown. And the farm is still aiming to have all of its fall and Halloween activities open to everyone next year.

"We are not closed. We are not closing," said Duda. "We are just downsizing and trying to be more efficient."

If anybody is interested in purchasing Duda's land and or mineral rights, they should contact it directly.