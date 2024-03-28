Duquesne names Dru Joyce III new men's basketball coach

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Dru Joyce III will take over as Duquesne University men's basketball coach after Keith Dambrot announced his retirement.

The university picked Joyce, the current associate head coach, to take over for Dambrot.

Dambrot led Duquesne to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1977 after defeating VCU 57-51. Duquesne went on to beat BYU 71-67 in the first round but lost to Illinois 89-63.

Joyce, an Akron, Ohio, native, played for Dambrot in both high school and college. Dambrot coached Joyce at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, where Joyce was also teammates with LeBron James.

Joyce joined the Dukes as associate head coach in 2022. Before coming to the Bluff, Joyce spent three seasons as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Cleveland State.

During Joyce's time with Duquesne, the team had an overall record of 45-25.

"I've wanted to be an NCAA Division I head coach since I was 14 years old, so I'm overwhelmed with joy to be named the next head coach at Duquesne University," Joyce said in a news release, thanking university leaders for the "unbelievable opportunity."

"I'm looking forward to expanding on the legacy that Keith Dambrot has built the last seven years, and I'm extremely grateful for the opportunity to continue to make an impact with the student-athletes, coaches and staff to make our program one that Duquesne and the surrounding region can be proud of," Joyce said.

LeBron James broke the news on X as "the unquestioned source," congratulating Joyce on the new job.

"So damn happy and proud of you my brother!!!" James posted on social media, followed by several raised hands and red and blue heart emojis.

I’m proud to announce! As the unquestioned source I am confirming that Dru Joyce is the new HC at Duquesne University and is meeting with the team right now! So damn happy and proud of you my brother!!! @DruOnDemand @DuqMBB 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #GoDukes❤️💙🤍 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 28, 2024

After taking the Dukes to the NCAA Tournament, Dambrot announced his intention to retire -- a decision he said had been made before the start of the season.

Duquesne athletics director Dave Harper said Joyce has a clear vision for the program and "understands the challenge of keeping our recent success a possibility in the years ahead."

Joyce will be formally introduced at a press conference on Monday.