Driver charged in death of 6-year-old in Glen Hazel due in court next week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - New details have emerged about a story regarding a dangerous intersection in Glen Hazel.

City crews were painting the word "slow" along Johnston Avenue where 6-year-old Jamel Austin was hit and killed while riding his back in July.

RELATED: Glen Hazel community calls for change after 6-year-old Jamel Austin hit, killed by driver of car

Austin's family and other neighbors have been demanding action at that intersection for a long time.

They said that in addition to signage they also want the speed limit reduced as well as speed humps and a traffic light, and a crossing guard during the school year.

The city is holding a public meeting next Wednesday at the Glen Hazel Recreation Center to discuss safety improvements.

Meanwhile, the suspect in Jamel's death, 63-year-old Rhonda Wood, is out on bail as of Thursday morning after being charged with vehicular homicide, involuntary manslaughter, and careless driving.

She is due in court next week.