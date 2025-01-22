Driver charged in Christmas Eve hit-and-run on I-279

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A driver was charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash on I-279 that police said left a man without his leg and led to another collision that injured responding troopers on Christmas Eve.

Jeremy Michael Smith is facing a felony charge of accidents involving injury as well as multiple other traffic violations, Pennsylvania State Police announced on Wednesday. Trooper Rocco Gagliardi said after the victim's family offered a reward, investigators got tips that helped crack the case.

Just after midnight on Christmas Eve morning, police said a Ford Focus became disabled in the lanes of traffic on I-279 near the McKnight Road exit. Police said someone pulled over and had just started to help when a black Dodge Ram 1500 hit the driver of the Ford Focus and fled from the scene.

While police were responding to the hit-and-run, investigators said a Toyota 4Runner hit a state police vehicle that had its emergency lights activated, sending two troopers to the hospital. That driver stayed at the scene, police said.

The driver of the Ford Focus who was hit by the fleeing pickup truck lost his leg, Gagliardi said, and his family offered a reward for answers.

"Some tips came into our patrol and criminal divisions early in January when that reward system was released of pictures that were sent in from the truck driver's phone, pictures of the damage that the operator took. So that was shone to light. There were also some messages that were bragging to friends about the crash that he was involved in," Gagliardi said.

In one text message, Gagliardi said the truck driver said he didn't stop because he had been drinking.

Between the tips and evidence from license plate readers, Gagliardi said they teamed up with Ross Township police to find the truck, which they seized for evidence.

Gagliardi said if Smith doesn't turn himself in, a warrant will be issued for his arrest.