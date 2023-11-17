Drake and J.Cole add second Pittsburgh date for the "It's All A Blur Tour - Big As The What?" Tour

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's not a blur, but the "It's All A Blur Tour - Big as the What?" is adding another Pittsburgh date.

An overwhelming demand for the four-time Grammy-winning rapper has led to a second date being added early in 2024.

Drake, along with J.Cole will now play two shows in Pittsburgh, the original date on Friday, February 16 and then a second date the next night on February 17 - both at PPG Paints Arena.

Tickets for both dates go on sale today at 11 a.m. and they can be purchased at this link.

It's All A Blur Tour - Big As The What? follows his 2023 It's All A Blur Tour where he played 50 sold-out arena shows across North America. It comes on the heels of his eighth studio album, "For All The Dogs," released last month.

The tour kicks off with two shows in Denver starting Jan. 18 and winds its way through North America before wrapping up in Birmingham on March 27. He'll be in Pennsylvania again for a show in State College on March 18. He'll also have two shows in Columbus on Feb. 20 and Feb. 21 and a third Ohio show in Cleveland on Feb. 24.