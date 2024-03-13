Dozens of arson and reckless endangerment charges filed stemming from California Borough apartment fire

CALIFORNIA BOROUGH, Pa. (KDKA) -- Dozens of arson charges have been filed against a 38-year-old man in connection with an apartment fire in Washington County earlier this month.

Christopher Grasty is facing more than two dozen counts each of arson and reckless endangerment, as well as charges of criminal mischief and risking and causing catastrophe.

Police confirmed to KDKA that Grasty was the person accused of starting the fire.

Firefighters were called to the California Manor apartments on Second Street in California Borough on March 1 and found that a man had jumped from the fourth floor of the building to escape the flames.

KDKA Photojournalist Gerome Williams

After jumping from the fourth floor, he was flown to the hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the jump.

At last check, he remains in the hospital but those who were displaced as a result of the fire have been able to return.

Grasty has yet to be arraigned on the charges and it's unclear when he will be in court.