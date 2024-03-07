Aparment complex fire in Washington County being investigated as an arson

CALIFORNIA, Pa. (KDKA) - An apartment complex fire that has displaced more than a dozen people has now been ruled an arson.

Firefighters were called to California Manor on Second Street in California on Friday night.

Once they arrived, they found a man had jumped from the fourth floor of the building to escape the flames. He was flown to the hospital and remains there as of Thursday morning and is in critical condition.

Meanwhile, Pennsylvania State Police and California Borough Police have been investigating the cause of the fire.

The police chief tells KDKA that no charges have been filed but they do have a person of interest.

Most of the people who were displaced as a result of the fire have been able to return.

