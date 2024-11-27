Downtown Greensburg shops gear up for Small Business Saturday

GREENSBURG, PA. (KDKA) — The holiday shopping season is upon us and with Black Friday and Cyber Monday comes Small Business Saturday. Shops in downtown Greensburg are gearing up for the holiday.

Small Business Saturday was started nationally about 15 years ago by American Express to help encourage people to shop with their local merchants. Over the last few years, stores in downtown Greensburg have come to embrace it.

Marsha Bauer, owner of the Laurel Marketplace on West Second Street, sells a variety of goods from hand-thrown mugs to homemade soaps from local artisans. She says that Small Business Saturday is a big deal for her store and other local shops in town.

"It's very important for all of us in this store," said Bauer.

"We will have a lot of foot traffic and people can see everything that we have if they haven't been here before. Just a great day with everybody having a good time and shopping."

This year's event is being jointly sponsored by the Greensburg Business and Professional Association as well as the Greensburg Community Development Corporation.

Twenty-five different shops will be participating this Saturday, and to incentivize people to come out, those businesses will be handing out 50 cents in quarters to anyone who asks to buy them 30 minutes of free parking.

Stores will also have a shopping bingo card you can carry with you and if you hit a bingo of five shops in a row, you will be entered into a drawing for $250 in gift cards.

Above all though, Anna McClain, of the Greensburg Community Development Corporation, says that this is a time for this community to shine.

"It helps small businesses, which eventually helps our economy as well," McClain said. "It also shows a great community pride, because we have so much available in Greensburg and this really showcases all the talent that we have and all the great entrepreneurship we have within our city."

With 25 shops participating in Small Business Saturday this year here in Greensburg, the chances are good you are going to be able to find something for everyone on your list.

For more information on Greensburg's Small Business Saturday and all the shops participating, click here.