Donora Fire Company President Rhys Taylor passes away

DONORA, Pa. (KDKA) -- The Donora Fire Company's president, Rhys Taylor has passed away.

Donora Fire Company President Rhys Taylor has passed away. He was a volunteer member of the company for ten years and served as president for the last five years.

Taylor began his career as an EMT in 2018.

He served as a volunteer firefighter for the Donora Fire Company for the last decade and was the president of the company for the last five years.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the William R. Taylor Funeral Home in Monessen.

Rhys Taylor was 31 years old.

Remembering and honoring Rhys Taylor

A black wreath has been placed outside of the Donora Fire Company station along with Taylor's helmet and gear.

Fire stations and EMS agencies throughout Washington County and the Mon Valley have been sharing messages of support on social media as the news of Taylor's passing was made public.

"Rhys's dedication and service to his community will never be forgotten," the Pleasant Hills Volunteer Fire Company said.

A flag was raised outside of the Pleasant Hills station as an escort carried Taylor's body through the area.

"Rest Easy Brother. Fly high. We'll take it from here," the Rostraver Township Volunteer Fire Department said.

"Donora may be on the opposite side of the county from us, but the fire service is definitely a brotherhood," the Cecil Township Volunteer Fire Company said.