Dog tags on display to honor those who enlisted after 9/11

Over 7,000 Dog Tags Displayed At Soldiers And Sailors

Over 7,000 Dog Tags Displayed At Soldiers And Sailors

Over 7,000 Dog Tags Displayed At Soldiers And Sailors

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today, over 7,000 dog tags were put on display at the Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall & Museum in Oakland.

The display is meant to honor those who enlisted in the military and the reserves after the attack. Each tag represents one life lost in the conflicts that followed.

This free display is open 24/7 through September 30.