Dog walking on Pittsburgh sidewalk killed after being electrocuted by metal plate

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A dog in Pittsburgh died after being electrocuted while walking on a metal plate over the weekend.

There is concern surrounding the safety of a pedestrian walkway on the Murray Avenue Bridge in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood.

The owner of Post-Operative and Therapeutic Massage said this was the spot where a man and dog were walking when the dog stepped on a metal plate.

Julia Schandelmeier said she called 911 after it happened.

"Let them know what's going on so they can take care of this so this doesn't happen again," Schandelmeier said. "We get a lot of dogs and children and something that's hot should not be accessible."

KDKA-TV's Mamie Bah reached out to Pittsburgh Public Safety, which said the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire responded to the call on Sunday, along with the Department of Public Works

Schandelmeier said the dog died and the owner suffered some injuries, "Because the dog was actively dying. The dog bit him on his hand."