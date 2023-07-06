Organizer details remodeling process for North Side basketball court

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More details have been released about how a Pittsburgh basketball court will get a makeover.

Last week, "The Jungle," an iconic court off of Arch Street, won a massive renovation thanks to fan voting. The North Side court received around 16,000 votes in a competition run by Every Court Has a Story.

There is no specific timeline for the project, but the planning process is underway.

"I am so proud of Pittsburgh for coming together for this cause that is important to everyone," said Janel Young, lead artist and muralist at JY Originals.

The remodel of "The Jungle" is being done by Five Star Basketball, Project Backboard and Local Hoops. It will include crack repair, patch fill, resurfacing, color coating and new backboards and rims.

The purpose of the project is to preserve public spaces, their community impact and the stories they tell. Young is one of the lead organizers and artists behind this remodel. Through this next work of hers, she hopes to illustrate the deep-rooted connection between the North Side and jazz music.

"Everyone knows I love bright colors and vibrancy and things that tie together the story of community," Young said. "I would like to create something that has a lot of feeling of movement, that fluidity that you get with jazz."

But before the remodel beings, Young said there are a few things she and her team must accomplish.

"We are back in conversions with the city to get permission from the owner of the court to move forward with the renovation," Young said.

Young has been involved in similar projects in the past, including repainting a court in Beltzhoover a few years ago. As a former basketball player, she says she knows how fundamental having a safe place to practice, play, and hang with peers can be.

If all goes according to plan. Young would like to see the project completed this year.