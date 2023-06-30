Pittsburgh basketball court wins renovation from online contest
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A basketball court in Pittsburgh has won a massive renovation.
All week long, Pittsburghers voted for the court on the North Side to get a makeover. "The Jungle," off of Arch Street, was in a neck-and-neck race with a court in Brooklyn. But as it turns off, no one loses here.
The organizers of Every Court Has a Story announced a late voting freeze led to some technical errors. But instead of calling a re-do, they're awarding renovations to both of the courts.
Organizers haven't released any details yet.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.