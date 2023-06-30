Pittsburgh basketball court wins renovation from online contest

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A basketball court in Pittsburgh has won a massive renovation.

All week long, Pittsburghers voted for the court on the North Side to get a makeover. "The Jungle," off of Arch Street, was in a neck-and-neck race with a court in Brooklyn. But as it turns off, no one loses here.

The organizers of Every Court Has a Story announced a late voting freeze led to some technical errors. But instead of calling a re-do, they're awarding renovations to both of the courts.

Organizers haven't released any details yet.