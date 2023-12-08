Derry man arrested for rape and assault held without bail

DERRY, Pa. (KDKA) - A man wanted for rape and assault in Derry Borough has been denied bail after being arraigned in court on Wednesday.

Richard McElheny was arrested on two felony counts of rape, involuntary deviant sexual intercourse, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, and two counts of aggravated assault.

McElheny was accused of raping a woman for more than four hours earlier this year.

She told police in November that she was bound by her hands and ankles in the basement of a home and McElheny threatened her with a knife.

His preliminary hearing is set for December 20.

