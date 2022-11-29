Watch CBS News
Delivery driver reportedly carjacked in Homewood South

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A delivery driver was the victim of a carjacking on Monday. 

According to Pittsburgh Police, officers in Zone 5 were alerted to reports of a stolen vehicle. A delivery driver stopped to drop off a package in the 500 block of Rosedale Street, when a male reportedly jumped in the vehicle and drove away after verbally threatening the driver. 

Officers later found the unoccupied vehicle in Wilkinsburg. The investigation is ongoing.

First published on November 29, 2022 / 10:33 AM

