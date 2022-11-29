Delivery driver reportedly carjacked in Homewood South

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A delivery driver was the victim of a carjacking on Monday.

According to Pittsburgh Police, officers in Zone 5 were alerted to reports of a stolen vehicle. A delivery driver stopped to drop off a package in the 500 block of Rosedale Street, when a male reportedly jumped in the vehicle and drove away after verbally threatening the driver.

Officers later found the unoccupied vehicle in Wilkinsburg. The investigation is ongoing.