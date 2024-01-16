Pittsburgh-area superintendents explain how they decide between remote learning and snow days

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The wintry blast Tuesday morning forced several schools across our area to make the decision to delay, close or look at remote learning. So how do they figure out if they are going to have a true snow day or remote learning?

Road conditions played a factor for several districts going remote Tuesday. The timing of the snow made driving this morning a challenge. Since there was still power and internet, many districts were remote as opposed to off.

For several students, it was time to open the devices at home and learn virtually. Many districts felt it wasn't quite safe enough to be on the roads this morning.

"It is what it is and you can make the best of what you can," Karns City Area School District Superintendent Dr. Eric Ritzert said.

Schools have used flexible instruction days for years, but they became more widespread during the pandemic. Each district has five they can use each year. After that, they use traditional snow days.

"What we're trying to do is find that fine balance where we don't have to move that last day of school," Elizabeth Forward Superintendent Keith Konyk said.

Most school districts look at the impact of the storm. If roads are the issue, they will go remote. If there is widespread damage, causing power and internet outages, they will close.

"So for those days, we will still call a good old fashion traditional snow day and give kids the opportunity to make that day up," Konyk said.

Elizabeth Forward had to do that earlier this year when a microburst hit the area. Most superintendents agree that in-person learning is the most beneficial. They also agree remote learning allows them to not risk student or staff safety.

"What it does do is it eliminates that desire to say, 'well, OK, I'm going to try it simply because I want to get the day in,'" Dr. Ritzert said.

With technology, districts try to get the message out ASAP. Upper St. Clair can let families know the district's decision within 10 minutes of making it.

The challenge everyone will face the rest of the week is handling the cold. There are several variables including wind chill, time of day and student's age.

"If roads are impassible, it's much more concrete for us to see and visualize that. The cold temperatures are just a little bit more challenging," Konyk said.

Pittsburgh Public said their district policy is to use two traditional snow days. After those days, they will move to remote learning.