Death of man who fell from Acrisure Stadium escalator ruled an accident

Man who fell to death from Acrisure Stadium escalator remembered for big heart

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The death of a man who fell from an escalator at Acrisure Stadium in October has been ruled an accident.

On Monday, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office ruled Dalton Keane's manner of death accidental. His cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries of the head, trunk, and extremities due to falling, the office said in a report.

Provided

On Oct. 2, the 27-year-old Beaver County man died after falling during a Steelers-Jets game. The fall occurred near an escalator by Gate C of the stadium and the victim fell an estimated 40 feet, sources previously told KDKA-TV.

Paramedics administered care at the scene and transported him in critical condition to a local hospital, but he later died from his injuries, per a statement from police in October.

Keane's younger sister, Savannah, said he was at the game with coworkers. Dalton Keane was a member of Steamfitters Local 449 and worked as a pipefitter at McCarl's, an industrial piping company in Beaver County.