27-year-old man dies after falling at Acrisure Stadium

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man has died after falling at Acrisure Stadium during Sunday's Steelers-Jets game, according to police.

The fall occurred near an escalator by Gate C of the stadium and the victim fell an estimated 40 feet, sources told KDKA.

Paramedics administered care on the scene and transported him in critical condition to a local hospital, but he later passed from his injuries, per a statement from police.

The Medical Examiner's Office has identified the victim as 27-year-old Dalton Keane, of Monaca.

An investigation is now underway.

First published on October 2, 2022 / 5:13 PM

