County police investigating after man found stabbed to death inside of Penn Hills home

By Patrick Damp

PENN HILLS (KDKA) - An investigation is underway after a man was found stabbed to death in a home in Penn Hills on Thursday morning. 

According to information provided by Allegheny County Police, early on Thursday morning, they were called to a home in the 100 block of Pennoak Drive for a reported stabbing. 

Once they arrived at the home, they found a man had been stabbed multiple times inside the home. 

He was taken to the hospital where he was ultimately pronounced dead. 

Early investigation showed that the victim lived at the home with a woman and a teenager. Those two have been identified. 

Police have said that there is no danger to the community. 

Anyone with information regarding the stabbing is being asked to call their tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. 

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA.com for the latest. 

