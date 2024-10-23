Watch CBS News
Woman killed in pedestrian collision in Point Breeze

By Patrick Damp, Barry Pintar

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A woman is dead following a collision in Pittsburgh's Point Breeze neighborhood. 

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, around 9 a.m., first responders were sent to the intersection of South Dallas and Reynolds Streets for a reported pedestrian crash. 

Once on the scene, they found a woman who was unconscious and not breathing. 

CPR was performed until medics could take her to the hospital. 

The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital. 

The driver of the vehicle has remained on the scene and is cooperating with police. 

The Pittsburgh Police Collision Investigation Unit is investigating. 

