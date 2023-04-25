Sources: Fight that led to deadly Jefferson Hills shooting may have been over relationship

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) — Questions remain more than 24 hours after a shooting in Jefferson Hills killed one person and injured two others.

Allegheny County police told KDKA-TV on Monday that the two people who survived the shooting remain in the hospital. Multiple sources told KDKA-TV the fight that started it all may have had to do with a relationship between one family's son and the other family's daughter.

Chaos filled the neighborhood off Siler Drive in Jefferson Hills after 4 p.m. on Sunday. A man who didn't want to be identified for his safety described the scene.

"It was horrible," the neighbor said. "I heard a commotion, people were hollering and yelling at one another."

He looked out his front window and saw a man in a truck and people at the house across the street yelling at each other. He heard the man say, "Your son is a problem."

A woman who the neighbor said lives at the home was walking away from the man, who was flailing what appeared to be a stick or pipe in the air.

"Then all of a sudden they said, 'Go away, go away. We're going to call the police,'" the neighbor said.

The neighbor watched the man go to his truck. He thought he was going to leave. Instead, the guy did something else.

"He pulled out a gun, and he whipped around and pointed it at the house," the neighbor said.

He said the man didn't fire, but seconds later he said he heard gunshots and ran away from the windows. The next thing he knew, he saw the man in the truck's brother come down the street.

"He yelled to them, 'You shot my brother,'" the neighbor said.

The neighbor looked back out and saw the man and his brother walking down his driveway.

"The man was shot, was holding his stomach like this, and they were walking down," the neighbor said.

Allegheny County police said 48-year-old Jason Steiner died in the shooting. A woman and another man remain in critical but stable condition.

Investigators will not say how the three people are connected.

"I'm a heart patient and I was actually getting palpitations. I had bypass surgery, and that's the worst I felt in 15 years since I've had it," the neighbor said.

The neighbor said he doesn't know who fired first, but he said he saw several people taken away in handcuffs.

"Whatever happened between them was terrible," the neighbor said.

At this time, no one is in custody and the case is still under review.

Another person who lives in the area told KDKA-TV the neighborhood is scared of the people in the home on Siler Drive and officers are always showing up.

If you have any information about what happened call Allegheny County police at 1-833-255-8477.