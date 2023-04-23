Police investigating incident in Jefferson Hills

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) - A large police presence has developed in Jefferson Hills.

Allegheny County homicide detectives are on the scene after an incident was reported along the 3100 block of Siler Drive just after 4 p.m. Sunday. At least one person was flown to the hospital, officials at the scene said.

The Jefferson Hills Police Department released a statement Sunday evening regarding the incident.

"The JHPD is currently on the scene of a critical incident on Siler Drive, and traffic is closed off to the public for the entire area. We can confirm at this time that there is no active threat. JHPD officers are working in conjunction with the Allegheny County Police for this investigation. Thank you for your patience."

